MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they have identified a person of interest after a Mount Dora couple was murdered in a senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

Police Chief Michael Gibson told WESH that 50-year-old Vickie Williams was taken into custody Wednesday night for questioning in the double homicide.

Police said Williams was found driving the murdered couple’s car in Savannah, Georiga. She was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Tuesday.

Officers said Williams is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle but they expect more charges to be added.

WESH reported that 83-year-old Darryl Getman and 80-year-old Sharon Getman were found dead on New Year’s Eve inside their home at the Waterman Village complex.

Police said the couple’s bodies were found after suspicious activity was reported on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators told the news station that Williams was escorted out of the Waterman Village around 3 p.m. Friday but she was spotted a little more than an hour later.

Police said they believe Williams knocked on a door and asked to use the shower around 11 p.m. Friday. That tenant hit the alarm button and the woman took off.

Security and police responded, but Gibson said the woman fled and grabbed a set of keys by the door that belonged to a mailbox and a car, but it was not the Getmans’ car keys.

Investigators said the Getmans’ car was seen driving around 2 a.m. Saturday but the couple wasn’t found until the afternoon.

Police told WESH that the elderly couple’s killings appear to be random.

The Getmans’ children released the following statement: