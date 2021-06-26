Police identify 4 of 5 dead in South Florida condo collapse

Rescue workers search in the rubble for survivors at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified four of the five people who died in the Surfside condo collapse.

The victims identified are as follows:

Stacie Dawn Fang — 54 years old Lived in Apartment 1002 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Antonio Lozano — 83 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Gladys Lozano — 79 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Friday, June 25

Manuel LaFont — 54-years-old Lived in Apartment 804 Recovered on Friday, June 25



#UPDATE 26: We have identified four victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/64dPUJMPw4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 27, 2021

According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6 South Florida, Sergio Lozano, the son of Gladys and Antonio Lozano, said officials took his DNA and was later they had recovered his parent’s bodies.

Lozano said that his parent were scared to die without each other.

Stacie Dawn Fang, who was the first victim identified, was the mother of the teen boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building.

According to NBC 6, Fang passed away shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of unaccounted for dropped down to 156 and the number accounted for went up to 130.