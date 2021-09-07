Police: Florida woman tells officers she’s ‘COVID positive,’ intentionally coughs on them

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing charges after she coughed on police officers while knowing she was COVID-19 positive.

According to police, Kathrine Norris, 33 of Cape Coral, said she threatened to stab her boyfriend with a kitchen knife while her 1-year-old child was in the home.

Once officers arrived Norris informed them she had tested positive for COVID-19 “multiple times.”

After she was put into handcuffs Norris began to wiggle her mask down and wouldn’t stop coughing on officers, according to police.

“When somebody that tells you they’re positive then tries intentionally to cough in your direction, cough on you as you’re seatbelting them into a car for their safety, it’s pretty disheartening,” said Master Corporal Phil Mullen of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Due to Lee County Jail policy, Norris was taken to Cape Coral Hospital for a COVID test to receive medical clearance where she refused to keep her mask on.

Norris even fought with other patients and nurses, all while waiting for the result that she did indeed have COVID-19.

Norris is now facing a charge of resisting officers with violence.