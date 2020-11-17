Police: Florida woman arrested for threatening to shoot DeSantis, Scott, Rubio

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman is facing criminal charges for making a threat on social media to shoot Florida’s governor and two U.S. senators.

Karen Jones was arrested at her South Florida home last Saturday. She’s facing three charges of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. All three elected officials are Republicans.

In the post, Jones says, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them.”  

During an interview with detectives, Jones said she made the post as a joke.

