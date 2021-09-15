Police: Florida teen high, speeding in crash that killed 4

Florida

Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida teenager was under the influence of an illegal form of cannabis when he caused a crash that killed four people.

Christopher Garrett remained in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday, his bond set at $510,000.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with four counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Officials say Garrett ran a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in an SUV that had been reported stolen when it collided with a vehicle making a left turn. His two passengers and two people in the other car were killed in the July 30 crash.

