Police: Florida man who questioned government powers slain

This undated photo provided by the Lowndes County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office shows Neely Petrie-Blanchard. Authorities say a Florida man who questioned government authority over individuals living in the U.S. through an online forum was fatally shot, allegedly by Petrie-Blanchard, who has espoused similar views. (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who questioned government authority over individuals living in the U.S. through an online forum was fatally shot, allegedly by a woman who has espoused similar views.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that Neely Petrie-Blanchard was arrested in Georgia one day after the killing of Christopher Hallett in his Ocala-area home.

Witnesses say Petrie-Blanchard accused Hallett of working with the government to deny her custody of her children.

Both were involved in an entity called E-Clause LLC, which questions government powers as part of the “sovereign citizen” movement.

Read the full story on the Associated Press.

LATEST STORIES: