Police: Florida man who questioned government powers slain

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Lowndes County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office shows Neely Petrie-Blanchard. Authorities say a Florida man who questioned government authority over individuals living in the U.S. through an online forum was fatally shot, allegedly by Petrie-Blanchard, who has espoused similar views. (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who questioned government authority over individuals living in the U.S. through an online forum was fatally shot, allegedly by a woman who has espoused similar views.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that Neely Petrie-Blanchard was arrested in Georgia one day after the killing of Christopher Hallett in his Ocala-area home.

Witnesses say Petrie-Blanchard accused Hallett of working with the government to deny her custody of her children.

Both were involved in an entity called E-Clause LLC, which questions government powers as part of the “sovereign citizen” movement.

Read the full story on the Associated Press.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss