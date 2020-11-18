Police: Florida man who questioned government powers slain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who questioned government authority over individuals living in the U.S. through an online forum was fatally shot, allegedly by a woman who has espoused similar views.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that Neely Petrie-Blanchard was arrested in Georgia one day after the killing of Christopher Hallett in his Ocala-area home.
Witnesses say Petrie-Blanchard accused Hallett of working with the government to deny her custody of her children.
Both were involved in an entity called E-Clause LLC, which questions government powers as part of the “sovereign citizen” movement.
