Police: Florida man slashes daughter, 10, stepdaughter, 17, with machete

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of slashing his daughter and step daughter with a machete was ordered by a judge Saturday to be held in a Florida jail without bond.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that 47-year-old Dennis Anthony Reid appeared in court on charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The judge also ordered him not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, Reid went to care for the children on Friday while their mother prepared to fly to Jamaica. But the visit turned violent, and witnesses said he grabbed a machete and started slashing the children.

