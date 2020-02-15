Police: Florida man slashes daughter, 10, stepdaughter, 17, with machete

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of slashing his daughter and step daughter with a machete was ordered by a judge Saturday to be held in a Florida jail without bond.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that 47-year-old Dennis Anthony Reid appeared in court on charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The judge also ordered him not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, Reid went to care for the children on Friday while their mother prepared to fly to Jamaica. But the visit turned violent, and witnesses said he grabbed a machete and started slashing the children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Pasco SRO investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco SRO investigation"

Body cam video from incident at River Ridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video from incident at River Ridge"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss