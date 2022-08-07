HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade county man was arrested after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face, according to a NBC Miami report. The report does not say when the incident happened.

According to NBC Miami, Orlando Guzman Labrada, from Hialeah, left a loaded gun on the bathroom counter while he was using the restroom. Police said his 3-year-old son opened the door, grabbed the gun and discharged a round.

Police said the bullet grazed the child’s face, but he is expected to recover. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Hospital for “a complete check and treatment as a precaution”, according to NBC Miami.

Labrada was taken to jail and charged with culpable negligence. firearm with easy access.