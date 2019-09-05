Breaking News
Police find puppies in trash can at Florida CVS

Florida

by: WESH Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Police in New Smyrna Beach said they found three puppies wrapped in a plastic bag and in a trash can outside of a CVS store.

Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said they found the puppies on Aug. 30 outside the store on East 3rd Avenue.

The puppies were 6 to 8 weeks old. Two of them were dead when found by officers, police said.

Police are asking for help tracking down the person who put the puppies in the trash can.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Smyrna Beach Police Department Animal Control Officer Wilk at 386-410-2873. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 888-277-TIPS.

