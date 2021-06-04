Police, families plea for information in Miami mass shooting

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s top officials and relatives of the victims are pleading with the community to offer information to find the suspects in a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside a banquet hall. Police have made no arrests.

Miami-Dade County’s top prosecutor, Katherine Rundle, also made a plea to the community as police say they’re focusing on the rivalry between local rappers in their investigation.

Rundle made the plea as top county officials launched “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence hours before the third victim of the mass shooting died in a hospital.