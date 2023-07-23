TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a possible situation involving an armed person inside of an occupied yacht around 9 p.m. on North River Drive.

Marine Patrol Police evacuated and searched the entire yacht.

At this time, the scene is active and officers are investigating to determine if this was a potential robbery.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.