File video shows Orlando PD give update on officers the morning after the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police chief Eric Smith provided an update on Sunday following Friday night’s shooting that left two officers hurt in Miami.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the officers are expected to fully recover.

“They’re doing better. They’re in good spirits,” Smith said during an interview.

Although the officers have a long recovery ahead, the sheriff’s office thanked the community for their support.

“Our officers remain in the hospital. We want to thank the community for the outpour of support,” the Orlando Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On Friday night, the officers were shot during a traffic stop while investigating a car that was believed to be connected to a homicide.

Daton Viel, 28, fired shots at officers, critically injuring two of them.

On Saturday morning, Viel was killed in a shootout at a Holiday Inn.