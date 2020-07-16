Police capture kangaroo hopping through Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
Someone reported seeing a kangaroo on Thursday morning and officers responded to the scene and captured the animal.
Officers put the kangaroo in a squad car shortly after 9:15 a.m. They called the South Florida Wildlife to take the kangaroo.
So far, police have few clues as to the origins of this misplaced marsupial.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Walgreens to require masks at all stores beginning Monday
- Arkansas woman charged in nearly $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
- Rays place Meadows on IL following positive coronavirus test
- Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor, council over mask mandate
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement