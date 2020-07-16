Police capture kangaroo hopping through Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Someone reported seeing a kangaroo on Thursday morning and officers responded to the scene and captured the animal.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Officers put the kangaroo in a squad car shortly after 9:15 a.m. They called the South Florida Wildlife to take the kangaroo.

So far, police have few clues as to the origins of this misplaced marsupial.

