Police capture kangaroo hopping through Fort Lauderdale

Florida

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Someone reported seeing a kangaroo on Thursday morning and officers responded to the scene and captured the animal.

  • Fort Lauderdale Police Department
  • Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Officers put the kangaroo in a squad car shortly after 9:15 a.m. They called the South Florida Wildlife to take the kangaroo.

So far, police have few clues as to the origins of this misplaced marsupial. 

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss