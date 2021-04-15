Police: Bullet kills sleeping 7-year-old boy in Florida

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for the person who shot into an apartment and killed a 7-year-old boy who was sleeping inside.

Riviera Beach police say the boy’s 28-year-old mother was injured in the shooting which happened early Wednesday.

Police Chief Nathan Osgood said during a news conference that the shooting was targeted but it wasn’t clear whether the shooter knew there were children inside the apartment.

The boy was hit several times and the mother was struck at least once. The boy’s father and another sibling weren’t injured.

Osgood says the mother is recovering from her injuries.