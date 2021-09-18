Police arrest man in Florida for kidnapping Alabama teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man for kidnapping a teen from a west Mobile nightclub early Friday morning.

Morris Linson Jr., 34, was found and interviewed by Mobile Police Department detectives in Escambia County, Florida. Police say evidence was gathered to allow detectives to secure a warrant, and he was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and taken to the Escambia County Jail, pending extradition.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Morris Linson, Escambia County Sherriff’s Office

According to the MPD, the 18-year-old was taken by Linson from Troubadours Country Saloon on Tanner Road early Friday morning.

The teenager was later located at the University of South Alabama. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The Facebook page for Troubadours describes the business as a “concert venue/country dance club” that allows those 19 and up to enter.