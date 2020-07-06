2 victims, gunman dead in South Florida after shooting over dog dispute

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at a Port St. Lucie home on Monday.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the situation was contained to one home after an initial report of an active shooter.
According to officials, the shooting is believed to be over a conflict with the shooter’s dog, which had just been deemed dangerous.
Officials said in a press conference there was a hearing for the dog Monday morning. The suspect reportedly went to the victims’ home after the hearing to attack the family.
When officers arrived to the home, they found a man dead outside of the home. A 13-year-old girl was also killed.
The suspect was found dead in a bedroom of the home after exchanging gunfire with officers.
One officer was hit by gunfire, but his injuries are non-life threatening.
No further information, including the suspects’ identity, was released.
Please check back for the latest updates.
