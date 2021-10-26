Florida high school senior killed after classmates plan ambush, sword attack, police say

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) — A high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

Broward County prosecutors will charge the three teens as adults, according to WTVJ.

Investigators say Grant was lured there by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

Miramar Police have said the teens will be charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

