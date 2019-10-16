Police: 2 women at casino drug and burglarize tourist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Police are searching for two women who they say drugged a tourist at a South Florida casino and then took him back to his hotel where they robbed him of $1,000 cash and a $15,000 watch.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release that the unidentified man was approached by the women on Sept. 13 around 2 a.m. while playing poker at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

After playing poker, the man then went to a slot machine, where security footage showed one of the women pouring a substance into a drink and handing it to the man.

The man told investigators he felt drugged and had trouble moving after taking the drink.

Deputies say one of the women helped him with getting a ride and they walked him outside to a waiting car which detectives believe may have been a third suspect pretending to be a rideshare driver.

They then drove to Sleeping Inn in Dania Beach in a black or dark-colored Honda Fit.

The man told deputies as soon as he entered the hotel room, he lost consciousness. When he woke up, he saw his cash and gold and silver Rolex watch was missing.

Deputies say one suspect has blonde hair, a tattoo on her upper left chest and is between 35 to 45 years old. She wore a black blouse and black pants.

The second suspect is also 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a leopard jumpsuit.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Detective Powell at 954-518-0153. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

