2 injured in shooting at Miami mall

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — At least two people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Miami on Friday, police say.

According to NBC Miami, police were called to Aventura Mall on Biscayne Boulevard before noon on Friday for a shooting near the Nordstrom store.

Police sources tell our NBC affiliate that at least two people were shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed there were two trauma alerts at the scene.

There are no details at this point on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. But Aventura police said in a tweet there is no active threat to the community.

“The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time,” police said. “This is an active crime scene investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice.”

#AventuraPolice is working a crime scene at the @AventuraMall The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time. This is an active crime scene investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/xP6pZ8F3Yp — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 29, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

