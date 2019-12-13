Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Friday in Orlando.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Curry Ford Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators said they believe people inside a vehicle were shooting at people inside another vehicle.

Three people were hit by gunfire, and one of those people was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said all of the people shot were in the same vehicle. The conditions of the surviving victims have not been released.

Police said the vehicle the victims were in crashed shortly after the shooting.

Information about what type of vehicle police are looking for has not been released.

