BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement in Broward County are trying to identify a man they said held a taxi driver at gunpoint after refusing to pay the fare in the early morning of July 4.

Video from inside the cab released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office showed the incident. Deputies are calling the suspect “James.”

According to BCSO, James got into the car around 1:32 a.m. in North Lauderdale. The driver explains that full payment of the fare was needed before he started driving. Deputies said the suspect became “irate” and demanded another cab.

Video shows the the driver call another taxi and asks James to wait outside while it arrives. He refused to leave the car and told the driver to go back to the pickup location. Moments later the driver can be seen holding his hands up and begging for his life.

“Please, don’t kill me,” the drivers said multiple times.

Deputies said the driver hit a parked car before going back to the pickup location, where the passenger got out of the car without paying. He can be heard saying the passenger pulled a gun on him multiple times.

After the driver dropped off James, he drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.