Plant City representative proposes bill to make strawberry shortcake Florida’s state dessert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Florida already has an official state pie — key lime — but might soon designate strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert.

The House Public Integrity & Elections Committee approved a bill Wednesday to bestow the honor on strawberry shortcake after some good-natured scrutiny. Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure faced questions about his bill ranging from how to measure a dollop of whipped cream to concerns he was going to upset key lime pie lovers.

McClure represents Plant City, the heart of Florida’s strawberry industry and home to the beloved Florida Strawberry Festival. The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields that produce 75% of the nations winter strawberry crop.

“Each spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival welcomes visitors from around the world to celebrate this slice of Americana and the area’s bountiful harvests,” the bill states. “Approximately 200,000 strawberry shortcakes, the festival’s signature dessert, are served each year at the Florida Strawberry Festival, making it a staple among festival attendees.”

The bill officially describes strawberry shortcake as a dessert with a base of shortcake – “which resembles a biscuit with a touch of cake,” a layer of sliced strawberries and a “healthy dollop” of whipped cream.”