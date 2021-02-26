Plans underway to replace South Florida bridge that collapsed, killing 6

FILE- In this March 16, 2018 file photo, workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami. Almost three years after six people were killed when the pedestrian bridge collapsed, plans are moving forward for a new one in the same location. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — It’s been nearly three years since six people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University. Now, plans are moving forward for a new bridge in the same location.

In a meeting this week, the university’s board of trustees approved the transfer of $9.1 million to the Florida Department of Transportation. The agency will oversee the design and construction of the bridge.

The bridge was under construction when the 950-ton span collapsed onto a busy Miami highway on March 15, 2018. Cars stopped at a traffic light were crushed.

A construction worker and five people trapped in their cars were killed.