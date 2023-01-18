PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Plans to build a memorial to honor the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting are underway.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced plans to build an official public memorial to honor 14 students and three faculty members who were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The vice chairman of the nonprofit, Tony Montalto, lost his 14-year-old daughter Gina in the shooting.

Montalto said now that gunman Nikolas Cruz is behind bars, his focus is now on raising funds for the memorial.

“I believe that the 17 victims must be memorialized as the people they were as innocent children with vibrant futures ahead of them, educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Montalto said.

The nonprofit said the memorial will be located in the 150-acre preserve that borders Coral Springs and Parkland to unite the two affected communities.