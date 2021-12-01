Pipe smashes through car windshield, narrowly missing Florida driver

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Loose debris from vehicles is a serious problem on central Florida’s highways. The FHP says both commercial drivers and the rest of us need to take care when preparing for a move or a trip.

A 21-year-old FSU junior from Brevard found out first-hand just before Thanksgiving the dangers of flying debris on the highway.

Katherine Lloyd was driving back to FSU after a weekend with a friend, and that’s when something happened that has changed the way she drives.

“I was just looking ahead, and all of a sudden, it looked like it came from the back of someone’s truck bed or something. I remember it was coming at me in like a straight line. Kinda just flipping through the air and just hit me,” Lloyd said.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that it does not take much to make sure that the load is safe and secure. The danger comes when people don’t know what they are doing or corners are cut.

And if you don’t do it right, expect to pay for it.

“We changed the law in the past and it’s now a mandatory court appearance to answer for it. It’s a minimum fine of $50 and the fines can go up significantly afterwards. Not to mention injuries and possible loss of life,” Lt. Channing Taylor with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lloyd realizes that her incident was probably not intentional, but it could have been prevented.

“I understand that the people did not want that thing to fly out of their car,” she said. “But I think people just need to be more conscious about what they are transporting and make sure it’s really secure.”

The FHP suggests asking for tips at home improvement stores or from furniture movers. Not only do you need to know how to do it properly, but you need to use the right equipment.