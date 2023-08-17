TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday night after a bomb squad discovered a homemade pipe bomb in a car wash trash can.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old Anthony Ray West, who confessed to leaving a pipe bomb in the trash can of the Wally Wash located at 1317 South Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater.

Deputies also found a variety of materials, bomb-making books, and manuals inside a duffel bag in West’s bedroom.

West described the bomb to officials as a piece of galvanized pipe filled with black powder, secured with two endcaps and a fuse.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad initially located the bomb in a suspicious box near the vacuums. An x-ray confirmed the bomb was inside.

The bomb was removed and taken to a VSO facility.

West’s wife told authorities he had bomb-making materials in a duffel bag and took photos of the contents, including the pipe bomb. When deputies arrived at their Edgewater home, the bomb was missing from the duffel.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office

West disclosed that the bomb was made a long time ago and claimed he never intended to use it or harm anyone.

Deputies said West claimed to forget it was in his bag and when his wife told him the bomb squad was on their way to investigate, he panicked and dumped it in the trash can at the car wash.

West is charged with manufacturing an explosive device and possession of bomb-making materials. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $20,000 bond.