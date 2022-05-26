TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 64-year-old pilot of a small plane who passed out mid-flight, leaving his passenger with no flying experience to land in Florida, shared his story for the first time on Thursday.

Pilot Kenneth Allen recalled the heart-pounding moments he lost consciousness behind the yoke of a Cessna Caravan more than 10,000 feet above the Florida coast, leaving his passenger with no flying experience to land the plane.

Allen and his passengers were reunited at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Thursday for a news conference where Allen spike following his medical emergency alongside the doctor who performed his life-saving surgery.

According to previous reports, Allen was flying two passengers from the Bahamas on May 10 when he lost consciousness. The Cessna Caravan, Allen’s under control, took off from Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in the Bahamas and was headed towards the Florida coastline when Allen became “incapacitated.”

