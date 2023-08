TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot was rescued on Sunday after a small plane crashed in the Lower Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot, 40-year-old Adam Barney of Orlando, was rescued roughly three miles off Sawyer Key.

Barney was flying solo on an Aero Commander 500.

Deputy Trevor Pike transported the pilot to the paramedics who were waiting on Cudjoe Key.

Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Aviation authorities.