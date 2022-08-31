NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed into a Florida home’s backyard, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hilliard.

Photos show the small aircraft in the home’s backyard on Eastwood Road.

(Nassau County Sheriff’s Office)

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital out of caution.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and the Florida Highway Patrol have been notified.

No other injuries were reported.