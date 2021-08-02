Pilot flying with 4-year-old makes emergency landing on Florida road after engine fails at 2,200 feet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot and his 4-year-old son are safe after they were forced to make an emergency landing on a road in Port St. Lucie, police said.

According to police, Adam Williams was traveling with his son from Fort Pierce to Boca, and his plane was about 2,2000 feet in the air when its engine started “sputtering” and “quit.”

Police said Williams started looking around and determined the road, Glades Cut Off, would be the safest place to land.

“Williams calmly followed the following procedure A-airspeed for best glide, B-best field to land, C-checklist, and if time, D-declare an emergency,” police said.

He appears to have landed the plane without issues, and neither Williams nor his son were hurt, police said.

According to police, Williams has been flying for nine years and operates his own flight school.