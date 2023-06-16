TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A central Florida driver encountered an unexpected obstacle in the road early Friday morning.

A hole opened up in the street at the corner of Cleveland and Abbott Ave., according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Officials were called to the area just before 6 a.m. They found a pickup truck with its front half submerged in a large hole filled with water.

The driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle before officials arrived, according to the fire department. No one was hurt during the incident.

Fire officials say the hole was likely caused by a water main break.