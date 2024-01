TAMPA (WFLA) — Severe weather is leaving behind fallen trees and debris and bringing some flooding to the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued throughout the day. You can keep up with the developing weather conditions here.

Here’s a look at the damage so far.

Tree uprooted by strong winds blocks Sacramento Street in New Port Richey

Flooding in Spring Hill

More Spring Hill damage and flooding

Humphris Park in closed due to wind and surf

Lifeguard towers in Clearwater Beach pulled back ahead of higher surf conditions