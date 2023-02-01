PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elevator malfunction left one vehicle hanging at a “high-end” car dealership in Palm Beach County, according to reports.

On Tuesday evening, fire rescue crews responded to calls for help after a sports car became wedged in the elevator.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they had to deal with a fuel leak which caused the dealership to lose power.

Once the leak was mitigated, Special Operations worked with Kauff’s Towing to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

According to PBCFR, it took crews around four hours and multiple 50,000-pound winches to finally set the car free.

No injuries were reported.