PHOTOS: Sneak peek of new Star Wars ride ‘Rise of the Resistance’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Stormtroopers watch out! The Resistance is coming.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios gave 8 On Your Side a sneak peek of an all-new ride – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – in the park expansion Star Wars: Galaxy Edge.

The innovative new attraction will find you aboard a full-size transport shuttle before you’re captured by a Star Destroyer. You will wind up in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

It goes like this…

You will join the Resistance and depart from Batuu in a transport ship to meet General Leia Organa at a secret rendezvous point.

But on your way to the hidden base, you’re intercepted and taken prisoner by the First Order as their ship is drawn into the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer.

The action then ramps up as you seek to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring you face to face with some of your favorite Star Wars characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the largest attractions Disney has ever created. Its massive show building will house two full-sized AT-AT walkers and a Star Destroyer hangar bay – complete with a TIE fighter and a garrison of Stormtroopers.

There will also be a roller-coaster-like drop and motion adventure like never before.

Creators told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the ride will be around 12-16 minutes depending on the route your droid drives.

The new ride will open in December 2019. Until then, you can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opening on Thursday.