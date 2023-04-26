TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents near West Melbourne, Florida found piles of hail in their neighborhood Wednesday after severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

Sherry Mason shared photos with News Channel 8 that show a young boy standing on a massive pile of hail. She also shared photos of hail covering a yard and the street.

Another photo shows a pile of hail in the bed of a pickup truck.

Central Middle School in West Melbourne also shared photos of hail in their courtyard.

“Don’t worry, there is no anticipated snow day in our future,” the school posted on Facebook.

Photos show the courtyard completely covered with ice.

(Sherry Mason)

(Sherry Mason)

(Sherry Mason)

(Sherry Mason)

(Central High School)

(Central High School)

WESH reported that hail in Brevard County has been up to golf ball-sized on the ground, which is pretty rare.