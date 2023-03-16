TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the increased number of calls with the start of spring break, two deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still made time to rescue a litter of husky puppies who had a “mischievous escape.”

“As officers, we often get dispatched to all different types of calls,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post, “but not often are they puppy related.”

  • (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Officers Philip Crouch and Benjamin Syswerda were called to help rescue the adorable pups who were roaming the roadway Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office added, “[the puppies] were ultimately returned to their owners following their mischievous escape.”