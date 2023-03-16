TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the increased number of calls with the start of spring break, two deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still made time to rescue a litter of husky puppies who had a “mischievous escape.”

“As officers, we often get dispatched to all different types of calls,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post, “but not often are they puppy related.”

Officers Philip Crouch and Benjamin Syswerda were called to help rescue the adorable pups who were roaming the roadway Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office added, “[the puppies] were ultimately returned to their owners following their mischievous escape.”