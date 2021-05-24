PHOTOS: Gator walks into Florida fire station, takes a tour

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Bonita Springs had a special visitor tour their station last week.

The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District shared video and photos of an alligator seen wandering around one of their fire stations on Wednesday.

“This charming fellow took a little tour of the firefighters’ bay and liked it so much he thought he’d stay awhile,” the post said.

The firefighters said they notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of the gator, but took it upon themselves to move it across the street to a wildlife preserve area. No one was hurt.