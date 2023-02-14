TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was love at first sight for many Florida families on Valentine’s Day.

HCA Florida Healthcare shared photos of Valentine’s Day newborns dressed in “You have my heart” onesies.

See photos of the babies below.

HCA Florida Healthcare

(HCA Florida Healthcare)

(HCA Florida Healthcare)

(HCA Florida Healthcare)

“These babies have our hearts this Valentine’s Day and beyond, but no one loves them more than their mothers,” the hospital posted on Facebook. “We are in awe of moms and everything they go through to bring new life into the world.”

The babies were born at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida University Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.