TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zoo Miami guests are getting their first glimpse of the Sumatran tiger cub born back in September.

The unnamed, 14-week-old female cub passed her swimming test on Tuesday, which means she can now explore her habitat.

On Wednesday, the shy cub took her first steps on the grass with her mother, Leeloo, right behind her. A zoo spokesperson said she retreated back to the safety of the temple structure “approximately two seconds later.”

You can see photos of the exciting moment in the gallery below.

If you want to take in the kitten-like cuteness for yourself, Leeloo and her cub have access to the habitat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Last month, Zoo Miami announced the passing of its patriarch Sumatran tiger, Berani. The 15-year-old big cat was euthanized after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

There are less than 500 of the critically endangered Sumatran tigers left in the wild, according to Zoo Miami. In their native habitat, the Indonesian island of Sumatra, they are threatened by poaching and loss of forest from palm oil plantations.