TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida photographer recently captured a photo of one of the smallest snake species.

Chad Bruce from Kilted Adventure Guy Photography shared a photo of a Florida brown snake on Facebook.

Bruce said he thought the snake was a ringneck at first but commenters identified it as a brown snake.

“It’s still a very small snake and not a worm so I was lucky to find it!” he said.

Some of the Facebook commenters said they believe the snake was about a week old.

The Florida brown snake can reach a maximum length of 12 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The snake is protected as a state-threatened species by Florida’s endangered and threatened species rule.