TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida photographer recently captured a photo of one of the smallest snake species.
Chad Bruce from Kilted Adventure Guy Photography shared a photo of a Florida brown snake on Facebook.
Bruce said he thought the snake was a ringneck at first but commenters identified it as a brown snake.
“It’s still a very small snake and not a worm so I was lucky to find it!” he said.
Some of the Facebook commenters said they believe the snake was about a week old.
The Florida brown snake can reach a maximum length of 12 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The snake is protected as a state-threatened species by Florida’s endangered and threatened species rule.