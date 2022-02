TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The squeamish should look away.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District posed a question on social media Wednesday – “Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like?”

According to LCMCD, the mosquitoes were part of a trapping project that happened on Sanibel Island last summer.

No word on who had the unenviable task of counting the dead mosquitoes.