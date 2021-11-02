Photo shows deputies saving dog hit by car in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A picture from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies saving a dog’s life after it was struck by a car over the weekend.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed the dog’s leg was trapped in the bumper.

“While Deputy Davolt, Animal Control, and Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue worked to free the dog’s leg, Deputy Schilke comforted the dog and kept him calm,” a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

After 45 minutes of life-saving efforts, authorities say the dog was freed and transported to an emergency vet.

“We are so proud of this incredible hero team and their swift response that saved this dog’s life,” the sheriff’s office added.