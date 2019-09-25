ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) — A heartwarming photo of a young kid saying a prayer over a Florida deputy is making its rounds across the nation.
The wife of the deputy, Justine Tucker, said in a Facebook post that a young man named Juan came to their table at Zaxby’s. It was then that Juan asked for Deputy Cameron Tucker’s hand in prayer for his safety and protection.
Tucker is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Justine added in the post that “after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman.”
The post has since been liked by more than 40,000 people and shared more than 19,000 times.
- PTA targeted at Tampa elementary school, hackers use parents’ names in mass emails, FBI investigating
- Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral
- Couple says hackers took over smart home system, talked to them
- Locals worry about wildlife amid border wall construction
- 11-year-old drives 200 miles alone to meet stranger he met on Snapchat