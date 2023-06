MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A person stole a golf cart and ran over a sea turtle nest Friday night on Marco Island, according to NBC-affiliate WBBH.

WBBH reported that a person stole a maintenance golf cart from J.W. Marriott Beach Resort and drove it on Resident’s Beach before crashing it into the sea turtle nest.

None of the eggs in the nest were damaged, according to WBBH.

The Marco Island Police Department is still looking for the person responsible.