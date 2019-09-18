Man begins climbing down Orlando TV tower after 6 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – First responders in Orlando are trying to help a man who has been sitting near the top of a large television tower for several hours.

Orlando police were called to WKMG – the CBS-affiliated television station in the area – around noon Tuesday after the man scaled up the tower.

Reporters from NBC affiliate WESH said police at the scene were trying to talk the man down and were speaking in Spanish and English over a loudspeaker. Amanda Dukes, a reporter for WESH, noted the man seemed distraught and was going back and forth between sitting and standing.

While authorities don’t know who the man is, they have been referring to him as Alex because of some information they found in a nearby backpack.

Firefighters started climbing the 400-foot tower around 4 p.m. They hoped to give the man a safety harness but say he scurried all the way to the top of the tower.

Just after 6 p.m. the man slowly began his descent down the tower. Both police and fire officials are standing by.

BREAKING: A lone firefighter is ascending the 400 ft. tv tower at WKMG where a distraught man has been sitting near the top for 4 hours now. pic.twitter.com/0O9i3PzKLE — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 18, 2019

UPDATE: The two firefighters who went up the WKMG tower hoped to give the man a safety harness but the man scurried all the way to the top so the Firefighters came back down. Now there is lightning and rain around the tower. — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 18, 2019

Slowly but surely the man on the Orlando tv tower is climbing down . pic.twitter.com/0byyUXPeUR — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 18, 2019

Looks like this will end soon. The man who climbed the WKMG tower has taken an hour to slowly descend and is almost on the ground pic.twitter.com/pjGFcmLqwB — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 18, 2019

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

