TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency crews in Naples rescued a patient who suffered a cardiac arrest on the roof of a building on Thursday.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department and the county EMS discovered the patient on the roof, of what appeared to be a condo building, around 10:45 that morning.

CPR was immediately initiated and additional crews from the department were requested, given the location of the emergency.

The fire department set up Tower 2 to grab the patient from the roof and safely transport them to the ground.

During CPR, the patient regained spontaneous circulation. Once they were lowered to the ground, they were placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

The patient was reported conscious upon arrival to the hospital.

Naples Fire-Rescue Department





“This medical emergency is a great example of cooperation between agencies and the need for ongoing specialized training and equipment,” the department said in a press release. “We wish the patient the best and hope for a full recovery.”