TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person had to be rescued Tuesday after being “launched” into a garbage truck in Escambia County, according to officials.

The Miami Herald reported that a person was inside a dumpster when the Waste Management driver used the lift to empty the dumpster into the truck. The person, who has not been identified, became trapped.

The driver was not aware there was a person in the dumpster, according to the report.

“With the use of ladders inside the truck, firefighters were able to safely rescue the patient,” Escambia County Fire Rescue said.

The person was taken to a hospital to be treated.