Person of interest sought in deaths of Florida bicyclists found with throats slashed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified a “person of interest” in the deaths of a married couple that was found brutally murdered in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

Officers found Brenda and Terry Aultman dead on the side of the road Sunday morning. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run incident, then noticed their throats had been slashed. It’s unclear how long their bodies had been on the road before the officers found them.

Police believe the couple was riding their bikes home from Main Street, the center of Bike Week, when they were attacked. Police don’t believe they were robbed.

In an update on the case, police released surveillance video of a person of interest in hopes the public will be able to identify him.

Officers did not give a detailed description of the man, but he is wearing a black cowboy hat and white pants.

“We are looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend,” police said on Twitter. “He is a person of interest.”

Anyone with information should call Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5257 or contact HowellCollin@DBPD.us.