Person dead, 3 firefighters hurt after sidewalk collapse in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sidewalk collapse left one person dead and three firefighters injured in Seminole County on Friday, according to WESH.

Our NBC affiliate in Orlando says the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in Lake Mary when firefighters received reports of a worker trapped under a sidewalk that was being worked on.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were injured during a rescue attempt. Fire officials told WESH that firefighters got into the hole and were electrocuted because wires from an electrical box near the sidewalk were exposed in the hole.

The three firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

WESH says there is no information yet on how the person who was trapped died.

