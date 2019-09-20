People rescued from broken-down Disney monorail, guests say

FILE PHOTO: A monorail that was parked and idle, rests on the track outside the EPCOT theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – People had to be rescued from a broken-down monorail at Walt Disney World late Thursday, according to guests who spoke with WESH 2 News.

Pictures from the scene show rescue crews waiting at the bottom of the track near the Magic Kingdom parking lot.



The Reedy Creek Fire Department has not said what happened.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said crews were called to the scene to help if needed.

A guest said he was being taken off the monorail through the roof. He said passengers were rescued by buckets and each bucket could only carry two passengers at a time.

When asked what happened, the man said the monorail “just kind of died” but that he was safe and on the ground by 1:30 a.m.

Guests were stuck on the train for at least an hour.

Walt Disney World has not responded to a request for more information.

