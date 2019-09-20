LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – People had to be rescued from a broken-down monorail at Walt Disney World late Thursday, according to guests who spoke with WESH 2 News.
Pictures from the scene show rescue crews waiting at the bottom of the track near the Magic Kingdom parking lot.
The Reedy Creek Fire Department has not said what happened.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said crews were called to the scene to help if needed.
A guest said he was being taken off the monorail through the roof. He said passengers were rescued by buckets and each bucket could only carry two passengers at a time.
When asked what happened, the man said the monorail “just kind of died” but that he was safe and on the ground by 1:30 a.m.
Guests were stuck on the train for at least an hour.
Walt Disney World has not responded to a request for more information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
- Administration blocks ‘urgent’ whistleblower disclosure
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
- Missing Florida teen seen in Instagram video tied up and crying, family says
- People rescued from broken-down Disney monorail, guests say